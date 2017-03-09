New Haven Fort Hale Park Pier gets a makeover

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Fort Hale Park Pier in New Haven is getting a makeover. The city engineer is rolling out the plans for the new pier.

“The pier took a lot of damage over the years especially in Hurricane Irene and Hurricane Sandy,” said New Haven city engineer Giovanni Zinn.

The city received a state grant from The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection for $1.8 million to fix it.

“The storms really destroyed the top side of the pier and took it all apart,” said Zinn.

“Right now it is a mess. everything is rusty and I think it’s a real hazard just sitting there,” said Frank Cuszpa.

Locals said Fort Hale Pier was a place to relax.

“As a kid it was a lot greener and the pier that is pretty much destroyed was a nice place to hang out, I came here to go fishing,” said Cuszpa.

The new pier will be more spacious.

“It’s wide, 16-feet wide, plenty of space for people to fish with their families,” said Zinn. “There’s plenty of seating out there. There are tables for people to clean fish.”

For those who are excited to cast their rods construction will start this summer.

“The fishermen are going to very happy to be there. Just people who want to stroll and enjoy the environment that will really have a wonderful place to go once it’s completed,” said New Haven Mayor Toni Harp.

“I think it’s a great idea to rebuild the pier,” said Cuszpa.