New Haven prepares for storm clean-up ahead of parade

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s the sixth oldest parade in the country and the biggest public event in the state of Connecticut each year. The New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade is an event many people look forward to despite the threat of cold temps and a little snow on the ground.

“We’re gonna make sure that our streets are clear and you’ll be able to walk through our streets without trudging through snow,” said Mayor Toni Harp.

The parade route runs about 1.5 miles long. With the threat of 3 to 6 inches of snow on Friday, just two days before the parade, that means crews will have to work hard to clear it all away in time for the festivities.

The city said crews spent much of Thursday pre-treating hills, intersections, bridges and streets along the parade route. They are using their usual brine but also a special salt that works better in extreme cold temperatures.

“The parade will go on rain, shine or snow. We’re gonna be, make sure that we’re prepared, both our sidewalks as well as our streets,” said Mayor Harp.

The modern history of the parade dates back to 1956. That first year 18 inches of snow fell the day before the parade. Even back then crews were able to make sure the roads were clear for marchers.

It’s a tradition too strong to be knocked down by a little cold and snow. Officials want to remind people to play it safe but also have some fun.

“We are anticipating weather in the 20’s only up until the low 30’s at the peak. Dress warmly, be responsible, and have a great time,” said Officer David Hartman with the New Haven Police Department.

“It’s a family event. We want people to come out and have a great time,” said Mayor Harp.

City officials say parking will not be allowed along the parade route beginning on Friday morning at 8 a.m. and ending on Sunday at 6 p.m.