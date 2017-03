NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — Norwalk police need your help identifying two men.

Norwalk police say on Thursday a car burglary happened on Stevens Street. The car pictured below was observed at the scene. Police say the passenger was seen breaking into a car and stealing the airbag.

The driver was described as an older, white man and the passenger was described as a Hispanic man.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (203)854-3189. Tips may be made anonymously.