Ongoing drug sales leads to arrest of convicted felon

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Meriden Police have arrested a man on weapon and drug charges after an investigation into the ongoing dealing and sales of narcotics.

Police have charged 39-year-old Samuel Virella with criminal possession of a firearm and ammo by a convicted felon, possession of narcotics, possession of narcotics greater than one ounce, possession of controlled substance greater than 1/2 ounce, possession of controlled substance with intent to sell and possession of drug paraphernalia.

In addition, Virella had an outstanding warrant for the sale of a controlled substance.

The police SWAT team raided 33 Prospect Street at 6 a.m. where Virella was arrested. Police seized a Smith & Wesson .357 caliber handgun and numerous rounds of ammunition, 388 grams of cocaine, over 2 pounds of marijuana and over $3,000.00 in cash.