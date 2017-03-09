PD: Woman locks herself in car after man threatens her with knife

Published:
Marc Epstein

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH)- A South Windsor man was arrested Wednesday for threatening a woman with a knife and then assaulting a police officer.

Police say the charges stem from a complaint made last month by a woman who said a resident of 178 Palmer Drive was holding a knife, threatening to kill her and preventing her from leaving. The woman had locked herself in her car for safety and when officers arrived on scene, they found the suspect standing next to the victim’s car.

The suspect, later identified as 30-year-old Marc Epstein, then ran into the house when he saw  police. When he was confronted by officers, he charged at them, knocking one to the ground before escaping the home.

After a brief foot chase into neighboring yards, officers used a Taser and took Epstein into custody. He was transported to a local hospital for an evaluation while an arrest warrant was obtained.

Epstein was charged with Assault on a Peace Officer, Unlawful Restraint in the First Degree, Interfering with an Officer, Breach of Peace and Threatening. He was held on $50,000 surety bond.

