PETA offering reward in Branford starving dog case

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Animal rights organization People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals or PETA is offering a reward in the case of a dog found starving to death in Branford.

The group says it is offering a reward of “up to” $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction on cruelty charges of the person or persons responsible for this crime.

Monday morning, someone saw the emaciated dog collapse near the Big Y Plaza on route one. The dog was unable to stand, walk or lift her head. Veterinarians say the dog was less than 48 hours from death.

The dog has since been named Hope, and is being nursed back to health. Anyone with any information on the case is asked to call the Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter at 203-315-4125.