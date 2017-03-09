PETA offering reward in Branford starving dog case

By Published:
Photo provided by the Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Animal rights organization People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals or PETA is offering a reward in the case of a dog found starving to death in Branford.

The group says it is offering a reward of “up to” $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction on cruelty charges of the person or persons responsible for this crime.

Original Story: Dog found nearly starved to death in Branford

Monday morning, someone saw the emaciated dog collapse near the Big Y Plaza on route one. The dog was unable to stand, walk or lift her head. Veterinarians say the dog was less than 48 hours from death.

Related Content: Community rallies around emaciated dog

The dog has since been named Hope, and is being nursed back to health. Anyone with any information on the case is asked to call the Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter at 203-315-4125.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s