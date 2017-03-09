Public hearing on possible casino Thursday

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — You have the chance to hear more details about a possible third casino coming to our state on Thursday, March 9th.

State lawmakers are holding a public hearing at 8:30 a.m. in Hartford on a number of issues, including plans for a possible casino.

On Wednesday, an early look at what the proposed casino in East Windsor could look like was released. The Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan Tribes released the attached rendering.

They want to build that new casino at the site of an old movie theater. The project would compete with one that’s already going up just over the state line in Springfield, Massachusetts.