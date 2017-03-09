Shoreline towns prepare for Friday morning storm

EAST LYME, Conn. (WTNH) — Most towns still have plows on their trucks which is a good thing because they will need them Friday morning. The shoreline could take the brunt of the latest storm.

“It looks like a coastline storm so yeah we had some concerns,” said Dick Morris, Emergency Management Director in East Lyme.

When storms head his way, he monitors their track and makes sure the town can tackle whatever mother nature brings. Public works crews are making sure their fleet of trucks are ready and are making last minute repairs before the first snow falls.

“Their foreman has got 15 trucks ready to go and naturally the staff to staff them,” said Morris.

All along the shoreline in eastern Connecticut they’ll have crews on stand by and ready to come in early if they have to.

Others are also keeping an eye on the sky. Since nurseries like Smith Acres in Niantic aren’t fully open yet, they don’t have to bring any plants inside because of tomorrow’s storm. But, there is stuff going on inside the greenhouses which have to be put on hold because of the cold.

This is the time of year where they do a lot of transplanting, but that will have to wait until the snow melts and temperatures rise. There’s also a concern wet, heavy snow could cause greenhouse roofs to collapse or knock down trees and power lines. There have been a few other outages lately.

“ The last week we had some with branches on the primaries and so forth quickly,” said Morris.

The not so calm before the storm is keeping everyone looking to see what comes after this windy weather.

“Hopefully it goes a little bit more right and Cape Cod gets it versus us,” said Morris.

East Lyme has a shelter ready if needed, but the town does not expect it will be necessary unless there are some major power outages Friday.