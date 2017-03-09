Snow in the Forecast Friday – Here’s the timeline

Meteorologist Kevin Arnone

It’s going to feel like spring today with temperatures around 50 and some wind. Don’t get use to it friends! A shot of winter weather moves in tonight and winter cold is heading our way tomorrow that will last through this 8 day forecast. As a matter of fact, today will be the warmest day over the next 10 days or so!

If you have any plans this afternoon/evening, you’re fine! Good time to prep for the storm if you can too. Clouds will be on the increase during the late afternoon and evening. Snow moves into the state 1AM-4AM from west to east early Friday morning. With temperatures initially in the mid to upper 30s and pavement temps above 32°F, there will be some melting at the beginning.

Snow will pick up in intensity as the night goes on and temps will quickly drop. Not only will snow start to accumulate but the snow that melted during the beginning will turn to ice. So watch for a thin layer of ice underneath the layer of accumulated snow. It’s snowing across all of Connecticut by 4AM-6AM.

Snow will continue to fall during the morning and the roads will deteriorate rather quickly. The morning commute will be slick and messy with moderate snow falling. Plan on giving yourself some extra time if you can. The heaviest snow falls 6AM-10AM Friday morning.

Snow will start to taper off 12PM-3PM from west to east. I’d expect there to be a lot of school cancellations Friday due to the timing of this event. The heavier snowfall totals will be in the southern half of the state with lighter totals in Northern CT.

When all is said and done, the southern 2/3’s of the state will likely see 3″-6″ of snow by Friday afternoon. Northern CT will see 1″-3″ of snow. There will be a lot of 4 and 5 inch totals from this event.

We’ll also see some clearing for the late afternoon with temps in the 30s and a breeze. Cooler weather is expected for the weekend with highs only in the 20s with a breeze making it feel like the single digits and teen!

