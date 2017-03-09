South Windsor woman arrested for elderly abuse

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH)– A South Windsor woman was arrested on abuse charges Monday after the elderly man she was hired to care for was found on the floor.

Police say 54-year-old Susan Morse was arrested following an elderly abuse complaint from January of this year. A woman told police that Morse was being paid to care for her elderly father and that she had found the man on the floor. The woman said Morse had told her she’d also seen the man on the floor but took no action to help him.

An arrest warrant was obtained and Morse was charged with Cruelty to Persons, Reckless Endangerment and Abuse. She was held on $10,000 bond.