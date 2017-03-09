Strong winds cause damage and power outages

By Published: Updated:
(WTNH / Tim Clune)

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Strong winds are knocking out power and causing some damage throughout the state Thursday.

The strong gusts brought some branches down which caused quite a bit of damage. In Hamden, a tree was blown over on to a car on the corner of Greenway and Woodlawn Streets . The car was parked and thankfully no one was inside at the time of the incident.

img 0358 Strong winds cause damage and power outages
(WTNH / Tim Clune)
img 0357 Strong winds cause damage and power outages
(WTNH / Tim Clune)
img 0359 Strong winds cause damage and power outages
(WTNH / Tim Clune)
img 0361 Strong winds cause damage and power outages
(WTNH / Tim Clune)

Another example is in Waterford, where a portion of the road along Route 32 is closed after a tree fell there as well.

The wind also caused some outages. According to Eversource, as of noon there are 1,195 power outages. However, the outages are pretty scattered throughout the state.

