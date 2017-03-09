UConn cancels classes ahead of Friday morning storm

By Published: Updated:

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — The University of Connecticut has canceled classes on all of their campuses ahead of Friday’s predicted snow storm.

“The timing of the heaviest snow bands is forecast to coincide with some of the most common travel periods for our commuting students and the morning commute for our employees,” UConn Spokesperson Stephanie Reitz said in a statement.

Essential services such as public safety, residential dining halls and others are not affected by the schedule change.

Students, employees and the general public can check the UConn Alert website here for updated campus status information, instructions for emergencies safety resources and other information.

