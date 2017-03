NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Barbie’s birthday day, internet trolls, and more on What’s Brewing today.

Barbie is celebrating her 58th birthday today.

Upset about something? Well it’s also National Get Over it Day.

Computer Scientist have discovered that most people are internet trolls. Mean they post things that they wouldn’t say in person.

A family is reunited with their blind dog.

What would you do if a cruise ship was headed straight for you back yard?