Why you may want to reconsider that gluten-free diet

Published: Updated:


(ABC NEWS) – Bread, pasta, pastries. For some of us, these treats are off limits, or so we think.

Granted, for those with celiac disease, even a little gluten can be dangerous. But the vast majority of people don’t have celiac disease.

And now researchers are saying that those who have turned away from gluten for no good reason may be doing themselves more harm than good.

Researchers at the American Heart Association meeting presented new data, analyzing the diets of nearly 200,000 people.

Those who ate the highest amounts of gluten were actually 13 percent less likely to develop type 2 diabetes.

And those who try the gluten-free diet to drop a few pounds? The researchers found no significant link between gluten intake and weight.

In addition, the researchers think a gluten-free diet could lead to a lack of fiber and whole grains, both important to a healthy diet.

A couple reasons to reconsider jumping off the gluten-free bandwagon.

But sorry, too many pastries are still bad for you.

