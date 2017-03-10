A snowy Friday morning – Here’s the timeline

(WTNH) — As of 4 AM, it’s snowing across much of Connecticut. Keep us informed of what you’re seeing out there by reaching out on Social Media on Facebook or Twitter!

Snow moves into the state 1AM-4AM from west to east early this morning. With temperatures initially in the mid to upper 30s and pavement temps above 32°F, there will be some melting at the beginning but temps will drop fast through the morning.

Snow will pick up in intensity as the morning goes on and temps will drop through 9AM-10AM. Not only will snow start to accumulate but the snow that melted during the beginning will turn to ice. So watch for a thin layer of ice underneath the layer of accumulated snow. It’s snowing across all of Connecticut by 4AM-6AM.

Snow will continue to fall during the morning and the roads will deteriorate rather quickly. The morning commute will be slick and messy with moderate snow falling. Plan on giving yourself some extra time if you can. The heaviest snow falls 6AM-9AM this morning.

Snow will start to taper off 11AM-2PM from west to east. I’d expect there to be a lot of school cancellations today due to the timing of this event.

When all is said and done, the southern 2/3’s of the state will likely see 3″-5″ of snow by this afternoon. Northern CT will see 1″-3″ of snow. There will be a lot of 3 and 4 inch totals from this event.

We’ll also see some clearing for the late afternoon with temps in the 30s and a cold breeze. Cooler weather is expected for the weekend with highs only in the 20s with a breeze making it feel like the single digits and teen!

Meteorologist Kevin Arnone

