Band O’Brothers, an Irish-American Folk Band



(WTNH) — A Cheshire-based Irish-American Folk Band stopped by to play us a few songs.

Band O’ Brothers is made up of three pairs of brothers and one father-son combo. The play traditional Irish folk music with vocals, guitar, banjo, mandolin, accordion, harmonica, whistle and drums.

The band says they learned some songs a few years ago for St. Patrick’s day and have been entertaining ever since. They perform at pubs, festivals, clubs, parties, parades and the News 8 set! Check out the videos above to hear them jam.

