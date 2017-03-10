Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream shop opens up in downtown New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It may be cold outside, but it’s never too cold for ice cream.

New Haven officially welcomed Ben & Jerry’s on Friday. The downtown store is on Temple Street, right next to the Omni Hotel. The store is owned by a Wallingford couple who always dreamed of opening a Ben & Jerry’s.

“We have a wonderful new staff. All local kids and we are happy to have them and I can’t say enough. So please, everybody come and enjoy,” said Holly Lajoie.

There is no shortage of ice cream in downtown New Haven. Ben & Jerry’s joins Ashley’s on York Street and Arethusa Farm Dairy on Chapel Street.