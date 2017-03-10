Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream shop opens up in downtown New Haven

WTNH.com Staff Published:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It may be cold outside, but it’s never too cold for ice cream.

New Haven officially welcomed Ben & Jerry’s on Friday. The downtown store is on Temple Street, right next to the Omni Hotel. The store is owned by a Wallingford couple who always dreamed of opening a Ben & Jerry’s.

“We have a wonderful new staff. All local kids and we are happy to have them and I can’t say enough. So please, everybody come and enjoy,” said Holly Lajoie.

There is no shortage of ice cream in downtown New Haven. Ben & Jerry’s joins Ashley’s on York Street and Arethusa Farm Dairy on Chapel Street.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s