Branford shelter says Hope continues to make progress

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Officials at the Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter in Branford have provided an update on Hope, the dog they have been nursing back to health.

On Monday, a woman saw a dog struggling to walk near the Big Y Plaza on Route 1 in Branford. She brought the dog to the shelter where officials say she had been starved for two to three months. They named her Hope.

The community has rallied for Hope, sending donations to the shelter and sharing her story in the hopes of finding who is responsible for leaving her in such terrible condition.

The shelter has been seeing progress in Hope’s health. On Friday afternoon, they posted another update. They said Hope is maintaining her body temperature, is eating and drinking, and is continuing to gain weight.

She is still under 24/hour care and will be for awhile.

There is a $9,010 reward for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the responsible party. If you want to donate, you can do so online here or mail in checks, with Hope in the memo, to 749 East Main Street, Branford, CT 06405.