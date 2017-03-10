Céad míle fáilte!

(WTNH) — What better way to kick of News 8’s Saint Patrick’s Day Celebration than with a hundred thousand welcomes!
Here is just some of the content we have for the New Haven Saint Patrick’s Day Celebration on Sunday, March 12th in downtown New Haven.
- Visitors Guide to the New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Celebration
- Musical Performance from the Connecticut Academy of Irish Music
- Recipe for a classic Irish-style Shepherd’s Pie from The Trinity Bar in New Haven
- A look at a beautiful Irish hotel with a Connecticut connection
For more Saint Patrick’s Day Celebration stories, videos, music, and more, click here.