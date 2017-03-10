Connecticut Academy of Irish Music Performance

(WTNH) — Irish music helps everyone get into a festive mood for Saint Patrick’s Day!

From the Connecticut Academy of Irish Music, Jeanne Freeman, Director and Fiddle Instructor, along with Dan Ringrose, Singing Instructor, stopped by the News 8 studios to perform a medley of classic Irish music to celebrate Saint Patrick’s Day.

The academy offers different classes on all of the most common instruments in Irish music for musicians of all ages. Whether you’re brand new to an instrument, or looking to add traditional Irish melodies and songs to your existing repertoire, the Connecticut Academy of Irish Music can help.

Visit them online at ctirishmusic.com to learn more.