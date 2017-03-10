Crews ready to take on snow in New London

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH)– Crews in New London are ready to take on the snow that’s falling in the area.

While the snow isn’t coming down hard yet, there is a parking ban in effect and public works crew are ready to go as soon as they see the snow stick to the ground.

Not much snow falling here yet in southeastern CT. This is our car window #NewLondon pic.twitter.com/6WoqoqEXCv — tina detelj (@tinadetelj) March 10, 2017

On the Gold Star Memorial Bridge, Tina saw three state Department of Transportation trucks on stand by because that usually is a trouble spot for drivers in the area. The bridge not only gets icy but is also on an incline, which makes it easy for cars to slide.