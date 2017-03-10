Dog rescued after falling into frigid Willimantic River

By Published:
- FILE - Willimantic Police Cruiser (WTNH / Tina Detelj)

WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WTNH)– A dog was rescued after falling into the frigid Willimantic River Friday morning.

Police say they assisted the fire department after a 911 call came in around 9:35 a.m. of a dog that had fallen into the Willimantic River, near the underpass of Route 66.

When rescue crews arrived on scene, Mike, an 11-year-old Great Dane, was still in the river. The dog’s owner said that Mike had slipped down the snow embankment and then slid into the river.

The Willimantic Fire/ Rescue officials put on cold weather suits and were in the water by 9:50 a.m., where they were able to rescue the Great Dane.

“This was the first time in my career that I have witnessed this type of emergency call. Willimantic City Fire did an amazing job with this rescue.” Lt. Stanley Parizo, Jr said in a press release.

Mike and his owner were taken to the North Windham Animal Hospital by police for exposure to cold weather.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s