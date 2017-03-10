Dog rescued after falling into frigid Willimantic River

WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WTNH)– A dog was rescued after falling into the frigid Willimantic River Friday morning.

Police say they assisted the fire department after a 911 call came in around 9:35 a.m. of a dog that had fallen into the Willimantic River, near the underpass of Route 66.

When rescue crews arrived on scene, Mike, an 11-year-old Great Dane, was still in the river. The dog’s owner said that Mike had slipped down the snow embankment and then slid into the river.

The Willimantic Fire/ Rescue officials put on cold weather suits and were in the water by 9:50 a.m., where they were able to rescue the Great Dane.

“This was the first time in my career that I have witnessed this type of emergency call. Willimantic City Fire did an amazing job with this rescue.” Lt. Stanley Parizo, Jr said in a press release.

Mike and his owner were taken to the North Windham Animal Hospital by police for exposure to cold weather.