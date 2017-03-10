Snow begins to fall along the shoreline

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– News 8 wants to make sure that you have all you need to know ahead of your morning commute.

News 8’s Brian Spyros was in Milford, along I-95, where there is already a chill in the air and flakes falling.

Snow starting to come down in #Milford. Not sticking to the ground just yet. Expected to get slippery as we head through the morning.

A lot of roads are have been pre-treated but Brian did see a Department of Transportation crew standing by waiting for the snow to fall so they could clear the roads.

The snow is expected to be heaviest during the morning commute.

Watch the video above for a look at what’s coming down along the shoreline.