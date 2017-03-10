Everyone evacuated safely in Granby house fire

GRANBY, Conn. (WTNH) – The Granby Police Department and the Granby Fire Department were called to a house fire on Rickwood Lane Friday morning.

They were able to get everyone inside the house out safely. No injuries were reported. According to officials, the fire started at 6:62 a.m.

Fire Departments from East Hartland, East Granby, Southwick Massachusetts, Simsbury, and the Air National Guard were also called in to help put out the fire.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.