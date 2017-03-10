Felon charged in West Hartford armed robbery, suspected in others

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A felon has been arrested for allegedly robbing a West Hartford gas station at gunpoint, and police say he’s a suspect in several other armed robberies.

Police say 24-year-old Christopher Franco held up Troys Mobil at 2507 Albany Avenue just before 4 a.m. Thursday. They say he pointed a gun at the clerk’s head while demanding cash, then ordered him to withdraw money from the store’s ATM. Franco ordered the clerk to the bathroom, then ran, officials say.

According to authorities, Franco matches the description of the suspect in other armed robberies in West Hartford, Wethersfield and Manchester. Warrants for those crimes are pending.

Franco is charged with first-degree robbery, second-degree kidnapping with a firearm and several other crimes. He was held on $1 million bond.