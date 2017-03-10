Florida judge denies ‘stand your ground’ defense in shooting

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A Florida judge has denied a “stand your ground” defense for a retired Florida police officer who fatally shot a man in a movie theater over texting.

Judge Susan Barthle ruled Friday that 74-year-old Curtis Reeves must stand trial in the death of 43-year-old Chad Oulson. Reeves is charged with second-degree murder.

Reeves said he shot Oulson after he was either punched or hit in the face with a cellphone. The judge said a videotape of the events that afternoon didn’t support his testimony.

The incident happened in a movie theater in a suburb north of Tampa, after the two men got into an argument because Oulson was texting his daughter’s day care during the movie previews.

Reeves is free on bond.

