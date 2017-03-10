Freebie Friday! Pi Day, health screenings and free admission!

By Published:
(Photo: Shutterstock)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– It’s Friday and that means we’re looking forward to what we can get for nothing.  St Patrick’s Day deals will come next week and we are also looking forward to Pi Day next week!

That’s Pi as in the mathematical figure 3.14…. Next Tuesday,  March 14th, look for deals at pizza places and bakeries. Whole Foods has already announced they’re giving $3.14 off pizza and pies.

On Saturday, your little chef can learn how to make Easter cookies for free Saturday at 10 a.m. at Williams Sonoma.

Delish.com is reporting you can get a free cupcake at Walmart superstores Sunday between noon and four. They’re celebrating everyone’s birthday!

You can get free health screenings at Sam’s club Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Since St. Patrick’s Day is a week from today, one deal you may want to plan for, when your kids wear green they get into the Beardsley Zoo for free that day!

I’m keeping my eyes open for March Madness deals and don’t forget March 20th is free cone day at DQ!

Let me know when you see any  freebies and deals for Pi day or any day so I can spread the word. Always a lot of good ones in March!

 

