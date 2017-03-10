Fun Saint Patrick’s Day crafts with Charlotte Smith

WTNH.com Staff Published:

(WTNH) — As part of News 8’s celebration of all things Irish for Saint Patrick’s Day, we brought in our friend Charlotte Smith from AtCharlottesHouse.com to show us some fun do-it-yourself projects that your “little leprechauns” will love!

It’s all about the color green, and Charlotte started with fun stamps you can make from corks. You can easily make little shamrocks by adding little stems onto the stamp. Where to decorate? On anything you like, from just plain paper to coffee cups and t-shirts.

Watch the video for more ideas for Saint Patrick’s Day, or visit Charlotte online at AtCharlottesHouse.com for even more ideas.

