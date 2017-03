FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — As part of News 8’s Saint Patrick’s Day Celebration, we took a ride to Fairfield to visit the Gaelic American Club to see and hear the Fairfield Gaelic Pipe Band perform a medley of traditional Irish melodies.

Thank you to all of the performers from the Fairfield Gaelic Pipe Band for providing the quintessential sounds of Saint Patrick’s Day.

