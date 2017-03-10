Hartford Archbishop gives OK to eat corned beef on St. Patrick’s Day

WTNH.com Staff Published:

(WTNH) — Are you worried about St. Patrick’s Day falling on a Friday? Have no fear – you can still eat your corned beef and cabbage.

Even though it’s Lent, the Hartford Archdiocese is granting special dispensation so people can enjoy the traditional meal. However, there is a trade off.

“I point this out because it is for our spiritual good. I encourage people to consider abstaining from meat on the Thursday or Saturday instead rather than Friday,” said Archbishop Leonard P. Blair.

If you’re not part of the Hartford Archdiocese, you should double check. Other churches may be different.

