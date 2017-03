NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Julia Esposito is back with an easy to make twist on the classic Irish soda bread for St. Patrick’s Day!

Julia started her blog Jules Bakes in 2014 to share her love for baking with a wider audience than just friends and family. On her blog she shares favorite recipes, and the many phases of trial and error encountered throughout her adventures of baking.

For more information visit julesesposito.wordpress.com