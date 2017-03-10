Ireland’s beautiful Bellinter House hotel has a Connecticut connection

The Bellinter House, Meath, Ireland (Photo courtesy of The Bellinter House)

(WTNH) — As part of News 8’s coverage of New Haven’s St. Patrick’s Day Celebration, we were happy to speak with a Connecticut resident that owns a beautiful hotel in Meath, Ireland, about how he came to own The Bellinter House.

Doug Conrod is the co-owner of The Bellinter House, and one of the first questions we had to ask was how he wound up with a hotel in Ireland?

It started with a lucky phone call. A buddy that I’ve known for years called me about a year ago and started telling me about this place. He actually asked me if I knew anybody that would want to buy it; and as he said to me I turned to him and said, ‘we should do this’.

There are 35 rooms at the hotel that sits on 18 acres, and features a state-of-the-art spa. It sits in the county of Meath, and attracts guest from all over the world.

For more details on The Bellinter House, or to make a reservation to stay there, visit The Bellinter House website.

