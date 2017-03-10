Man pleads guilty to heroin distribution in deadly overdose

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Waterbury man faces up to two decades in prison after pleading guilty in federal court to distributing heroin related to an overdose death.

The Hartford Courant reports 22-year-old Aurelle Huckabee pleaded guilty in Hartford on Thursday.

Huckabee was arrested in January following an investigation into the fatal overdose of a 31-year-old man in Naugatuck last summer.

Investigators discovered two bags of heroin or fentanyl at the scene and determined the man died of a fentanyl overdose.

Authorities say hundreds of text messages between the men revealed that Huckabee regularly gave the victim heroin in the weeks leading up to his death.

Huckabee’s sentencing is scheduled for June 1.

