Miley Cyrus married? Billy Ray’s post has people talking

(CNN) — Billy Ray Cyrus has sent social media into conspiracy mode.

The country singer — and father of Miley Cyrus — posted a picture on his Instagram late Thursday that has people wondering if Miss Cyrus is now Mrs. Hemsworth.

“I’m so happy…you are happy,” wrote Cyrus, next to a photo of his daughter smiling in a white dress.

I'm so happy…you are happy @mileycyrus.

Many “Smilers” took this as confirmation that the 24-year-old singer quietly wed her long-time fiance, Liam Hemsworth.

“Omg if you got married i am so happy for you girlie @MileyCyrus,” one user wrote.

One fan tweeted: “MILEY CYRUS GOT MARRIED… why wasn’t I invited?”

The couple initially got engaged in 2012 before breaking up in 2013. The two rekindled their romance in January and the engagement was back on.

Reps for the Cyrus family and Hemsworth were not immediately available for comment.

