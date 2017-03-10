Milford reschedules St. Patrick’s Day Parade

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Milford‘s St. Patrick’s Day Parade that was planned for this weekend has been rescheduled.

Mayor Ben Blake said in a release that the annual parade, originally scheduled for this Saturday, March 11th, has now been moved to next Saturday, March 18th, at 1:00 p.m.

Blake said the Milford St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee decided to reschedule the event due to the cold weather forecast for this Saturday.

The parade will still step-off from the Wasson Field Parking Lot on West Main Street. Marchers will then make their way through the traditional downtown parade route.