Missing Massachussetts student found safe

(WTNH) — The student who was reported missing from a Massachusetts college earlier this week has been found safe.

The Williamstown Police Department in Massachusetts says Nathaniel Whittle of Houston, Texas has been found safe and is in contact with his family members.

Nathaniel Luke Whittle, 23, is a senior attending Williams College. He was reported missing to the Williamstown Police Department on Wednesday. Authorities didn’t believe his disappearance was suspicious.

Officials said Whittle was seen in Bloomfield on Thursday. He was driving a 2013 gray Toyota Tacoma truck with a Texas license plate.

Authorities were concerned about Whittle and his mental health.

The Williamstown Police Department thanks everyone who assisted in the investigation.