New Haven hosts “Nasty Women” exhibition

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven is host to its very own “Nasty Women New Haven” exhibition, one of 40 cities to participate in the “global art movement.”

Over 300 “nasty women” and “nasty woman allies” have installed works of art in the ground floor space recently acquired The Institute Library at 847 Chapel Street, to be on display through April.

Organizers say they were “blown away” by the number of submissions they received in this first come, first serve-style exhibition. Any and all were encouraged to participate – not just artists.

“While the exhibition will primarily focus on the display of visual and performing work, the organizers are also collecting scholarship and creative writing by poets, activists, academics, essayists, journalists, musicians, social workers, lawyers, law enforcement officers, sociologists, psychologists, health care providers, service workers, architects and other individuals working in non-art sectors who are contemplating the challenges women might face under the current administration.”

Hundreds showed up to Thursday night’s opening reception, and many moved to purchase works, pre-priced by participants to benefit Planned Parenthood.

Performance artists peppered the crowd, and refreshments were served by Ordinary and The Halal Guys. Planned Parenthood also had a table of their own.

Valerie Garlick, The Institute Library’s executive director, hopes the exhibition will send a strong message. “That art is powerful, that women are important, that rights are important, that art can heal and inspire and bring people together.”

The exhibition is on display through April 8, weekdays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Organizers say they are planning something special on the show’s final day.