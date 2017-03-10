New Haven locals seek warmth from the bitter cold



NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — In the bitter cold, Lateef Stevenson headed to a warming center on State Street.

“I’ve got two layers on, pants, sweat pants, everything, two pairs of socks. My book-bag is keeping me warm. It’s just cold,” said Stevenson.

At Trinity Church, Lateef can stay warm, watch TV and get a hot meal.

“They do homemade cooking. so they will have spaghetti, tacos and burritos. Sometimes they will buy food for us like pizza and wings. It’s very nice staff. It is housing in the church,” said Stevenson.

The city’s extreme weather protocol remains in effect. Homeless shelters will stay open during the day and public libraries are serving as warming centers.

“When it’s this cold no body, I mean no body would be outside,” said Peter Schaller the Communications Director with the United Way of Greater New Haven.

He said United Way is concerned about the people who stay outside.

“Hypothermia, frost bite can really set in in a matter of minutes. The folks that we are really concerned about are the people who don’t have a safe and warm place to go,” said Schaller.

Operators with United Way are standing by to help folks find the nearest shelter and arrange transportation. You can dial 211 for assistance.

“We are trying to make sure wherever people are, whether they have transportation or not that they can get to these centers are get safe,” said Schaller.

“We don’t want anyone to have their health compromised by this severe weather,” said New Haven Mayor Toni Harp.