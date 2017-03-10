New information released about Waterbury officer-involved shooting

Related Coverage State police investigating after Waterbury officer shoots suspect

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut State Police Detectives from the Central District Major Crime Squad are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Waterbury that happened on Thursday.

Police say at approximately 4:32 p.m., detectives from the Central District Major Crime Squad were contacted by the Waterbury State’s Attorney’s Office to investigate a non-fatal officer-involved shooting that happened in Waterbury.

Around 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, officers attempted to stop a stolen car at the intersection of Wood and Orange Street. Officers later identified the driver of that vehicle as 18-year-old Rashamel Rogers of Waterbury. He attempted to flee the scene in the stolen vehicle and hit a marked Waterbury police car, a telephone pole and a Waterbury Police officer who had exited his cruiser. The officer fired his service weapon twice and hit Rogers in the abdomen and shoulder which caused him to stop the vehicle.

Rogers was given medical aid on the scene, transported to St. Mary’s Hospital and then flown by LifeStar to St. Francis Hospital in Hartford for non-life threatening injuries. The Waterbury Police officer who was struck by the vehicle suffered injury and was transported to Waterbury Hospital where he was treated and released.

Since the investigation is on-going, the names of the officers involved in the incident are not being released at this time.