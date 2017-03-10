Norwalk Police officer investigated after person dies after pursuit

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — A Norwalk Police officer has been allowed to return to full duty after an investigation following a fatal crash during a pursuit.

On January 26 at approximately 11 a.m., officers from the Special Services Unit attempted to serve an arrest warrant in the area of West Cedar Street. The suspect attempted to evade officers first by vehicle then by foot. Officers radioed in a foot pursuit in progress. An officer that was working at a nearby construction project responded to the area of West Cedar and Scribner Avenue to assist. The officer positioned his patrol vehicle at the stop sign at the corner of Scribner Avenue and Suncrest Road in an effort to prevent cars from exiting Colonial Village. The emergency lights on the marked police car were activated.

As the officer stepped out of his police car, he saw a vehicle driving towards him at a high rate of speed. The vehicle didn’t stop, but instead drove up onto the sidewalk to get around the patrol car. The car then made a right turn onto Scribner Avenue. The officer could not clearly see the occupant or occupants of the vehicle because of how fast the vehicle was travelling. The officer believed that the vehicle was likely involved in the earlier attempt to avoid arrest and that it was continuing flight to avoid apprehension.

The officer got back into his patrol car, activated his siren and notified headquarters of the fleeing vehicle. The officer began driving north on Scribner Avenue in an attempt to follow the vehicle, but lost sight of the car as it accelerated away from him. The officer initially thought the vehicle turned onto Richards Avenue, but then caught a glimpse of the rear of the vehicle going north on Geneva Road. The officer again lost sight of the vehicle as he approached the intersection of Scribner Avenue and Richards Avenue. The police officer thought the driver may have attempted to hide in a driveway.

When the officer approached the area of 31 Geneva Road, he saw that the vehicle had driven off the road and hit a tree. The officer immediately called for assistance. Several other officers responded and together, they attempted to assist the occupants of the vehicle.

The Norwalk Fire Department responded and extricated the driver and one other occupant from the vehicle. Norwalk Hospital paramedics treated and transported both patients to Norwalk Hospital. The driver of the car later died of his injuries. During the initial extrication process, a large amount of narcotics were noticed inside of the vehicle.

The Connecticut State Police Collision Analysis Reconstruction Squad (CARS) was called to investigate the accident. Their completed investigation will take several months.

Due to Norwalk Police Department’s policy, the officer involved was placed on modified duty pending a review of the circumstances of what lead to the crash. As a result of the department’s review, the department found that the officer acted in accordance with the department’s policy. The entire duration of the incident, from the time the vehicle drove over the sidewalk to get around the patrol car to the time it crashed was just over one minute. The department found that the officer was never directly in pursuit of the fleeing vehicle because the vehicle was out of his sight a large portion of the time.

Witness accounts indicated that the suspect vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed and that there was a significant distance between the suspect vehicle and the officer. The department reviewed home surveillance video from a location on Geneva Road which was close to the crash location and it confirmed that the officer was approximately 12 seconds behind the suspect vehicle at the time of the crash.

State’s Attorney Richard Colangelo was asked to conduct an independent review of the department’s findings in order to ensure an unbiased review of the incident. State’s Attorney Colangelo agreed with the department’s findings.

The officer involved in the incident has returned to full duty.