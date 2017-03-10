Pet of the Week: Scooby

(WTNH) — This week’s Pet of the Week is a friendly and playful American Pit Bull Terrier named Scooby.

Scooby loves to play ball, sits on command, and is just a fun and playful guy. Scooby is a good listener too.

For more information on Scooby, visit the Robin I Kroogman Animal Shelter website or call them at 203-946-8110. They are located at 81 Fournier St. in New Haven.

