Police: East Hartford man stole seafood from supermarket

MANCHESTER, Conn. (AP) — Manchester police have arrested a man they say tried to steal almost $200 worth of seafood from a supermarket and threatened to use a needle to stab a manager who tried to stop him.

Police tell the Journal-Inquirer that 46-year-old Gene Hilton, of East Hartford, tried to walk out of a Save-A-Lot store this week with 11 bags of cooked shrimp and seven bags of snow crab legs worth $171.

An assistant manager told police he tried to stop Hilton from leaving, and Hilton threatened to stab him with a needle if he didn’t let him go.

Hilton was charged with several offenses, including robbery, larceny and breach of peace.

He was held on $40,250 bond pending a March 28 court appearance and could not be reached for comment.

Information from: Journal Inquirer, http://www.journalinquirer.com

