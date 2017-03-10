Report It Recap: March 10, 2017

By Published:
(WTNH / Report-It / Patti Clarke)

(WTNH) — Just when we thought it was safe to go outside and enjoy the spring feel, Mother Nature quickly reminded us that winter isn’t over just yet.

Snow fell across the state early Friday in Milford, Pomfret, Seymour, Naugatuck and Derby.

Patti sent in this picture from her yard. See all the red there? Here’s an up close look. Those are cardinals.

Check out these shots taken on the Yale campus in New Haven.

Before scenes like this we were enjoying the mild temps.

Strong winds also bringing down trees.

A viewer sending in these shots of crews fighting a fire in Lyme. People coming together at Southford Falls Park to march in support of President Trump over the weekend.

Finally — Liam. He’s only a newborn and already he’s a fan of Good Morning Connecticut. He’s got good taste. Keep those photos coming!

 

 

 

