Road conditions from the Mobile Weather Lab

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH)– The timing of this storm could bring on a messy morning commute!

News 8’s Jacquie Slater is out in the Mobile Weather Lab keeping an eye on the roadways on Route 9 in Middletown.

Snow sticking to the grass in Middletown. Tracking road conditions in the mobile weather lab. #WTNHweather @WTNH pic.twitter.com/t3FX3OGrXd — Jacquie Slater (@jacquieslater) March 10, 2017

The snow is sticking to the sides of the roads, as well as the grass. The good news is that the Department of Transportation pre-treated the highway. However, even if it looks OK, drivers still want to take it slow, especially over bridges that tend to be the most slick.