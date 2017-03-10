Severe cold weather protocol activated

By Published:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The snow may not have amounted to much, but the bitter cold air invasion is coming and that can easily turn those wet roads, treacherous.

“We want people to be careful because it is wet out here,” said New Haven Mayor Toni Harp. “It’s going to ice up.”

Temperatures dipping in to the teens or worse this weekend is prompting state government and cities like New Haven to activate their severe cold weather protocol.

“We want everyone to know there’s a safe place for you to be in wherever you are in greater New Haven, no matter what your situation,” said Amy Casavina-Hall, with the United Way of Greater New Haven.

There’s an estimated homeless population of a couple hundred in the surrounding New Haven area at any given time. Officials are on the lookout to find them and get them somewhere safe.

“(Police) actually started yesterday looking for people who may be in encampments…trying to get them inside to our shelters,” Harp said.

It’s not just the homeless who can seek assistance, it’s for anyone. A simple call to 211 is all it takes. Whether it’s for frozen pipes or a broken heater.

“Shelters are open extended hours and during the day when cold weather is very severe,” Casavina-Hall said. “There’s also a warming center in New Haven where people and couples can go. Sometimes people don’t want to be separated. We understand that, you want to be with your loved ones. But there’s a safe place for you to be.”

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s