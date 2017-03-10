Severe cold weather protocol activated

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The snow may not have amounted to much, but the bitter cold air invasion is coming and that can easily turn those wet roads, treacherous.

“We want people to be careful because it is wet out here,” said New Haven Mayor Toni Harp. “It’s going to ice up.”

Temperatures dipping in to the teens or worse this weekend is prompting state government and cities like New Haven to activate their severe cold weather protocol.

“We want everyone to know there’s a safe place for you to be in wherever you are in greater New Haven, no matter what your situation,” said Amy Casavina-Hall, with the United Way of Greater New Haven.

There’s an estimated homeless population of a couple hundred in the surrounding New Haven area at any given time. Officials are on the lookout to find them and get them somewhere safe.

“(Police) actually started yesterday looking for people who may be in encampments…trying to get them inside to our shelters,” Harp said.

It’s not just the homeless who can seek assistance, it’s for anyone. A simple call to 211 is all it takes. Whether it’s for frozen pipes or a broken heater.

“Shelters are open extended hours and during the day when cold weather is very severe,” Casavina-Hall said. “There’s also a warming center in New Haven where people and couples can go. Sometimes people don’t want to be separated. We understand that, you want to be with your loved ones. But there’s a safe place for you to be.”