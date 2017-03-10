Shelton man arrested in string of Christmastime robberies and burglaries

SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Shelton police have arrested a man who they say is behind a string of robberies and burglaries in that city.

On Friday, police arrested 30-year-old Nicholas Szustecki. Police say Szustecki is behind a string of robberies on December 23, 2016, including wearing a ski mask to rob the Subway restaurant on Howe Avenue.

Police say he said he had a gun, but never showed one and didn’t get any money.

On Christmas Day, police say Szustecki broke into the American Russian Club, also on Howe Ave. and took the cash register and some bottles of liquor.

On December 26, police say he burglarized Porky’s Cafe and Steller’s Garage in Shelton.