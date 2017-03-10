Snow falls but doesn’t stick to streets in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — In downtown New Haven, the snow is coming down, but it isn’t sticking on most streets.

It looks like New Haven is getting away pretty easy this time around with the snow.

It’s still snowing in the Elm City, but the streets and sidewalks are clear.

Some areas may be slippery so people need to be mindful of that.

The city had a lot of preparations in place ahead of the storm. They had six trailers and two blowers ready, but luckily, they didn’t need any of that.

News 8’s Brian Spyros spoke to the Deputy Director of Emergency Management. Fontana said there is a parking ban still in place in the city. Officials are re-evaluating the need to keep the ban in effect due to the weather change. Once this weather system moves out of the area completely, the appropriate adjustment will be made.

Crews will be out through the evening putting down sand and salt.

Fontana also said the city has activated the “severe cold weather policy.” That means overnight warming centers will be available to bring people in earlier and keep them later than usual due to the bitterly cold temperatures heading our way.

The City of New Haven was worried that this storm was going to create a real mess for the parade on Sunday, between snow piles and slippery sidewalks, but obviously that’s no longer a concern.

All eyes are watching for Tuesday and the next round of wintry weather.