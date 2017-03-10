Snow starts to come down quick in Waterbury

By Published: Updated:

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– The snow is already coming down in Waterbury Friday morning.

While it’s not that cold yet and the snow isn’t sticking, eventually the snow coming down now will build up on the ground as it continues to fall.

This will make the morning commute slippery for drivers.

News 8’s Kent Pierce has a look at what’s coming down in Waterbury in the video above.

