Snug pants catch U.S. Customs & Border Protection agents attention at NY airport

By Published:

JAMAICA, NY (WTNH)  –  The U.S. Department of Homeland Security says a passenger arriving at JFK International Airport in New York, who was ‘busting out of his pants,’ caught the attention of U.S. Custom and Border Patrol agents who then found the passenger was attempting to smuggle cocaine into the country.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, Juan Carlos Galan Luperon, who is a U.S. Citizen, arrived at JFK Airport from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic on March 4th. He presented himself for inspection, at which time it appeared his pants were snug and he was nervous.  He was then taken to a private room for a physical search and he was found with packages taped to both of his legs that tested positive for cocaine.

It was determined that he was carrying approximately 10 pounds of cocaine with a street value of $164,000.

Luperon is now facing federal narcotics smuggling charges.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s