Snug pants catch U.S. Customs & Border Protection agents attention at NY airport

JAMAICA, NY (WTNH) – The U.S. Department of Homeland Security says a passenger arriving at JFK International Airport in New York, who was ‘busting out of his pants,’ caught the attention of U.S. Custom and Border Patrol agents who then found the passenger was attempting to smuggle cocaine into the country.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, Juan Carlos Galan Luperon, who is a U.S. Citizen, arrived at JFK Airport from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic on March 4th. He presented himself for inspection, at which time it appeared his pants were snug and he was nervous. He was then taken to a private room for a physical search and he was found with packages taped to both of his legs that tested positive for cocaine.

It was determined that he was carrying approximately 10 pounds of cocaine with a street value of $164,000.

Luperon is now facing federal narcotics smuggling charges.