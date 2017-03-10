South Windsor man accused of attacking woman during domestic dispute

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn (WTNH) – South Windsor police have arrested a man accused of attacking a woman during a domestic dispute back in November 2016.

Police say 39-year-old Faustino Aviles physically restrained a woman, leaving bruises on her arms, and blocked her from leaving the house while holding a large knife. The victim was able to leave the house, but didn’t report the incident to police until weeks later.

Aviles is charged with 1st degree unlawful restraint, breach of peace, 3rd degree assault, and 1st degree reckless endangerment. Aviles was released on a $50,000 bond, and is expected to appear in Manchester Superior Court on March 10.